Gonalons arrives for Roma medical

By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons has arrived ahead of his Roma medical, as Olympique Lyonnais confirmed a €5m transfer.

"Forza Roma!" he said while posing with the Giallorossi scarf.

The 28-year-old midfielder spent his entire career at Lyon and his contract was due to expire in June 2018.

He was eager for a new experience and snapped up at a bargain price by new director of sport Monchi.

His flight was delayed slightly, but he finally arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino airport this evening, where he was greeted by the media and a small group of fans.

Gonalons will undergo a medical at the Villa Stuart clinic on Monday morning at 8.00 local time.

He’ll then sign a contract worth a reported €2.5m per season.

Image via @TMWRadio