Genoa confirm Iturbe 'interest'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa “are interested” in Roma forward Juan Manuel Iturbe, confirmed President Enrico Preziosi, after his Torino spell.

The Paraguay international was signed from Hellas Verona for €24.5m in 2014, but never lived up to his early promise.

He flopped with the Giallorossi and during loans at Bournemouth and Torino.

“We are interested in Iturbe, but it’s just interest,” Preziosi told Pagine Romaniste.

The Genoa President was also asked about Roma’s links with defender Armando Izzo.

“There are no negotiations right now and, as far as I know, they never asked us about him.”