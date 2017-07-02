PSG spark Donnarumma twist?

By Football Italia staff

Spanish reports claim PSG have offered €44m for Keylor Navas, so Real Madrid could replace him with Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma or involve Manchester United.

According to Don Balon, Paris Saint-Germain have presented a huge proposal to the Merengues for their Costa Rica international goalkeeper.

As he turns 31 in December, Real Madrid are sorely tempted by this offer and could well accept.

That would also open the door for them to make a move on Donnarumma, the 18-year-old shot-stopper who has turned down a new contract with Milan.

Donnarumma will be a free agent next summer, so would be available in theory for around €20m.

However, over the last couple of days there are multiple reports that Donnarumma changed his mind and is ready to accept the original proposal of a five-year deal at €5m per season.

His agent, Mino Raiola, continues to push Donnarumma towards Real Madrid.

Another alternative scenario would be that the Champions League holders swoop for their old favourite David De Gea, but then Manchester United would likely turn towards Donnarumma instead.