Report: PSG €65m for Alex Sandro

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain are offering €65m for Alex Sandro, report La Repubblica, but the Juventus left-back would only leave for Chelsea.

The Brazilian was signed from Porto in 2015 for €26m, but his price-tag has since sky-rocketed thanks to performances in Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

According to La Repubblica, PSG are prepared to pay €65m for Alex Sandro – significantly more than the €60m last proposed by Chelsea.

However, the same report also claims that the player would only leave Juventus if it meant joining Antonio Conte’s project at Stamford Bridge.

The Bianconeri would much prefer to trade with Paris Saint-Germain if they really had to part with Alex Sandro, as the clubs are already in negotiations for Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier.

Juventus would rather not lose Alex Sandro at all and have proposed a contract extension to 2022 with improved wages of €5m per year.