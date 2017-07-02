Roma make Defrel offer

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reignited their interest in Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, also linked to Leicester City, but the €15m offer is too low.

The 26-year-old can play in a number of forward roles and knows Coach Eusebio Di Francesco well from their time together at the Mapei Stadium.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Roma have made a first proposal of €15m, but that is far below Sassuolo’s asking price of €25-30m.

Defrel would prefer to remain in Serie A, but also has an offer on the table from Premier League side Leicester City.

They have bid €18m plus bonuses for the striker who scored 16 goals with five assists in 38 competitive games last season.