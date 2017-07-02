NEWS
Sunday July 2 2017
Atalanta trouble for Castagne too
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta dropped Thomas Foket after a medical, but alternative Timothy Castagne of Genk is on the verge of a move to Nice.

The deal had been done for Foket, but when he underwent a medical and it came down to the final details of personal terms, Atalanta abandoned the transfer.

Their second choice for the role of right-back is also in Belgium, Castagne, but there are problems here too.

Sky Sport Italia note that the Orobici made an offer worth €6m, though Genk are already in advanced negotiations with OGC Nice.

The player is also believed to favour that destination, write Sportwereld, as they are in the Champions League.

