Atalanta trouble for Castagne too

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta dropped Thomas Foket after a medical, but alternative Timothy Castagne of Genk is on the verge of a move to Nice.

The deal had been done for Foket, but when he underwent a medical and it came down to the final details of personal terms, Atalanta abandoned the transfer.

Their second choice for the role of right-back is also in Belgium, Castagne, but there are problems here too.

Sky Sport Italia note that the Orobici made an offer worth €6m, though Genk are already in advanced negotiations with OGC Nice.

The player is also believed to favour that destination, write Sportwereld, as they are in the Champions League.