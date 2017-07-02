NEWS
Sunday July 2 2017
De Sciglio 'depends on Juve'
By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio’s agent noted “it depends on Juventus or other teams, but we have a very clear situation with Milan.”

The 24-year-old full-back came up through the Rossoneri youth academy, but his contract is due to expire next summer and it’s widely reported he won’t sign a renewal.

“At this moment it depends on Juventus or other teams who can get close to the player,” representative Giovanni Branchini told TMW Radio.

“We have a very clear situation with Milan and the rapport is absolutely fine. We’ll see how the transfer window develops.”

De Sciglio has also been linked with Napoli.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies