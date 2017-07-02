De Sciglio 'depends on Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio’s agent noted “it depends on Juventus or other teams, but we have a very clear situation with Milan.”

The 24-year-old full-back came up through the Rossoneri youth academy, but his contract is due to expire next summer and it’s widely reported he won’t sign a renewal.

“At this moment it depends on Juventus or other teams who can get close to the player,” representative Giovanni Branchini told TMW Radio.

“We have a very clear situation with Milan and the rapport is absolutely fine. We’ll see how the transfer window develops.”

De Sciglio has also been linked with Napoli.