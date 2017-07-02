Spinazzola agent: 'Sell Alex Sandro!'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Spinazzola’s agent urges Juventus to sell Alex Sandro, as the left-back on loan at Atalanta “is just as strong.”

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are in a bidding war for the Brazilian, reaching over €60m.

“The dream move would be if Juventus sold Alex Sandro,” agent Davide Lippi told the Corriere dello Sport.

“They paid €28m and if Chelsea really do offer €70m, then the directors would make a massive profit.

“Plus they could replace him with a player who is just as strong, like Spinazzola, who just happens to be my client.”

Spinazzola is a 24-year-old who plays at left-back or as a left-winger and has been in the Juventus youth academy since 2010.

He had loan spells at Empoli, Virtus Lanciano, Siena, Vicenza and Perugia.

Already a full Italy international, he is midway through a two-year loan with Atalanta and the Bergamo boys are not prepared to release him early.