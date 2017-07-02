NEWS
Sunday July 2 2017
Spinazzola agent: 'Sell Alex Sandro!'
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Spinazzola’s agent urges Juventus to sell Alex Sandro, as the left-back on loan at Atalanta “is just as strong.”

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are in a bidding war for the Brazilian, reaching over €60m.

“The dream move would be if Juventus sold Alex Sandro,” agent Davide Lippi told the Corriere dello Sport.

“They paid €28m and if Chelsea really do offer €70m, then the directors would make a massive profit.

“Plus they could replace him with a player who is just as strong, like Spinazzola, who just happens to be my client.”

Spinazzola is a 24-year-old who plays at left-back or as a left-winger and has been in the Juventus youth academy since 2010.

He had loan spells at Empoli, Virtus Lanciano, Siena, Vicenza and Perugia.

Already a full Italy international, he is midway through a two-year loan with Atalanta and the Bergamo boys are not prepared to release him early.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies