Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Monday July 3 2017
Conti perfect for Milan

Andrea Conti is a modern day full-back, offering Milan energy and purpose in the final third, writes Nick Valerio

If a winger ended the season with eight strikes and five assists, it would be considered a relative success. A double-figured contribution should be the minimum expectation for a midfielder, but for a defender to achieve such numbers, as is the case of Andrea Conti, is extraordinary. He was the most prolific defender in Europe's top five leagues last term.

Instrumental to how Atalanta defied expectation and secured fourth place in Serie A was the form of Conti. As the league’s surprise package continued to defy expectations in the 2016-17 campaign, it was captain Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez and midfield powerhouse Franck Kessie who initially hit the headlines. But neither man performed the role of two players over the course of a gruelling season.

The game has evolved. We are in the midst of a cycle where full-backs are judged on their attacking instincts, with the defensive element less important. Look at some of the world’s best in the position. Brazilian’s Dani Alves and Marcelo have both spent their careers as essentially auxiliary wingers, and with some refining, Conti can be a continued threat going forward once his move to Milan is complete.

The Rossoneri and player will be a perfect foil for one another. Conti fits the ‘new Milan’ direction and has the hunger to develop. Already thriving under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini, now Vincenzo Montella is the ideal Coach to improve the raiding full-back further. Both are advocates of youth and a move to Milan is the next logical step to continue his education. You only have to look at how far Manuel Locatelli, Gigio Donnarumma and Alessio Romagnoli have flourished under their young Boss.  

While raw defensively, this will be honed with age. In the mean-time, Conti’s effervescent work-rate will more than make up for any defensive shortcomings.

Any incoming summer signing will be briefed with the club’s one principal goal: to contribute and play a part in lifting the giants back to the top of Italian football. The opportunity could not have arrived at a better time for Conti and he could conceivably make the position his own for the best part of a decade. Current first choice and club stalwart Ignazio Abate will soon turn 31 and can’t be relied upon forever, especially with his record of injuries.

Elsewhere, Mattia De Sciglio’s future remains a topic of debate. De Sciglio only has a year left on his contract and with Juventus circling again, the time may be finally right to part with the versatile defender, with a replacement imminent. 

For Conti, signing for the Diavolo will boost his hopes with the national team no end. With respect to Atalanta and everything they achieved last season, Milan ensure greater visibility and will show how he handles pressure.

The Lecco native will form part of a new look back-line alongside fellow recruits Ricardo Rodriguez and Mateo Musacchio, able to play as both an orthodox defender or wing-back. For a Coach, this flexibility is a dream and Conti should develop a formidable partnership with Suso on the right flank, not only doubling up on the opponent, but allowing the Spaniard the freedom to roam and move inside. 

The Italian is part of the next generation of Azzurri talent and possesses all the tools to be a success. Conti is technically able, quick and can physically hold his own. If he can replicate or get close to his output for Atalanta, the €25m outlay will be a steal, and the World Cup in Russia will become a realistic aim for the adventurous defender. 

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

Have your say...
billy
when 25 million for a fullback is considered a steal you know prices in football are over-inflated. It is important there are no guarantees that he will succeed but it is worth trying considering abate is the best fullback milan have had since cafu or jankulovski.
on the 3rd July, 2017 at 11:40am
Maldini's Heir
@ Rosario It's not about quality but continuity. For better or for worse Abate is now a mainstay. Plus he doesn't need to play. That's the key: we need players who'll sit on the bench and not play so we can start getting some continuity in the side. You don't win titles with superstars, you win them with coherent squads, with players who are starters, with rotation players and with squad players who never play.
on the 3rd July, 2017 at 11:37am
Interello
Rosario, agreed, the Abate-Beckham partnership was amazing where each played to their strengths, I like his on-the-pitch attitude but he's fading... Conti is a lot of money but an intelligent signing, not that many Wingbacks are readily available and at the price some are going for - if he doesn't work out sell him for 50m+!

Spot on article.
on the 3rd July, 2017 at 11:17am
Rosario
@maldini's heir! I've been waiting for the best part of 8 seasons for Abate to get a good cross into the box. He just can't cross a ball. When fully fit, he is an exceptionally dedicated defender, but unfortunately neither he or any of the current crop do enough to close down crosses. Calabria played 2nd fiddle to Conti in the Euro, so I would be happier seeing Milan wave goodbye to Abate and have calabria and conti fight for a spot instead. Abate is in decline, so better to turn the page.
on the 3rd July, 2017 at 10:33am
Rosario
@sam. your week can only get better. You've already spewed a whole week's worth of utter tripe in a couple of sentences. Séamus* is a 28 year old seasoned player with over 300+ games under his belt. Conti is a young up and coming full back. Comparing the 2 is comical. Also. when you use a term 'seems like', clearly shows that you've hardly seen him play. A technical full back with an edge to his game is everything that Milan need as opposed to the likes of de sciglio / abate / antonelli.
on the 3rd July, 2017 at 10:00am
Maldini's Heir
It took me some time to come around to this signing because he undermines Abate (potential captain) and Calabria (potential future) but he does seem to be class. 8 goals and 4 assists from RB last season is class. I'm loath to send Calabria on loan but there isn't room for him this season. I reckon a year somewhere where he'll actually play and which won't hamper his career and then we'll need to say goodbye to Abate next season. Every signing undermines someone else.
on the 3rd July, 2017 at 9:42am
Sam
seems like a less talented version of Sheamus Coleman to me.

The best italy can do is

Emerson Palmieri on the left and Spinazzola on the right.

Conti is not in the same class as palmieri and spinazzola can play on the right as he is naturally right footed anyway.
on the 3rd July, 2017 at 9:16am

Post new comment

Your email address is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
If you have your own website, enter its address here.
Maximum 500 characters.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
Your responses will be moderated, and sometimes edited, by Football Italia before appearing on the site. Please keep your comments clean and try to keep them relevant to the blog above. We reserve the right to reject views that we deem unsuitable for publication.

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies