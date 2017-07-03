Gonalons takes Roma medical

By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons has arrived for his Roma medical, as he prepares to join from Lyon.

The midfielder is set to join the club today on a contract worth €2.5m per season, with just a year remaining on his contract in France.

After flying into Italy last night, Gonalons arrived at Villa Stuart this morning to take his medical, greeting those waiting outside with a simple ‘buongiorno’.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with l’OL, making over 300 appearances and winning the Coupe de France in 2012.