Maxime Gonalons has arrived for his Roma medical, as he prepares to join from Lyon.
The midfielder is set to join the club today on a contract worth €2.5m per season, with just a year remaining on his contract in France.
After flying into Italy last night, Gonalons arrived at Villa Stuart this morning to take his medical, greeting those waiting outside with a simple ‘buongiorno’.
The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with l’OL, making over 300 appearances and winning the Coupe de France in 2012.