NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Calhanoglu arrives for Milan medical
By Football Italia staff

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is taking his medical with Milan this morning.

The Turkish international flew into Italy last night, with talks having taken place over several weeks.

It’s believed an agreement has been found for €20m plus another €4m in bonuses, with a four-year contract having been agreed.

This morning Calhanoglu is taking his medical at the La Madonnina clinic in Milan, so he should officially join the Rossoneri later today.

He’s due to be the next big signing after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez and Fabio Borini.

Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti is also expected to sign on for around €25m on Monday.

