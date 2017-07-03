Rudiger: ‘Chelsea? We’ll see…’

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger refuses to discuss links to Chelsea - “we’ll see in the coming weeks”.

The centre-back is believed to be on the verge of moving to Stamford Bridge, with his agent having spoken to the English club last week.

Last night Rudiger helped Germany to beat Chile in the Confederations Cup, and he spoke about links to the Blues after the final whistle.

“It’s not about the future now… it’s now about enjoyment,” the defender said.

“I need to enjoy this moment, and I’m enjoying it to the fullest. The rest we will see in the coming weeks.”