Miha: ‘Donnarumma, stay at Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Torino Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic urges Gianluigi Donnarumma to stay at Milan - “he’s just a lad and still has to improve”.

The Serbian gave Donnarumma his Rossoneri debut in 2015 when the goalkeeper was just 16, and he has been first choice ever since.

The Italian international rejected a new contract last month, but it has been suggested he will change his mind and sign a new deal.

“I don’t know the terms of the negotiation,” Mihajlovic pointed out in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’ll just say that Gigio is very strong but he’s just a lad and he still has to improve to be a champion.

“Doing so at the club where he grew up and where he’s loved would help him, but this negotiation has gone on too long.

“At 18 he found half of Italy against him, and that can undermine your confidence. The one we saw at the [Under-21] Euros was not the usual Gigio.

“There’s a ‘but’ though… [agent Mino] Raiola is not Mother Theresa, but he knows his profession well. It depends on the offers on the table. “If Real Madrid, Barcelona or another of the world’s top clubs offered him double or triple what Milan have, why should Gigio say no?”

Mihajlovic played for Inter and Lazio, as well as being Milan Coach, and he was asked about the forthcoming Serie A season.

“Juventus are part of the greats, we’re not fighting with them because they’re going for a seventh Scudetto in a row.

“A seventh is within their reach. Juve look less like a zebra and more like a predatory animal with infinite hunger.

They’re putting young players with quality into their motor like [Patrik] Schick. They’ll lose points in the derby, but they remain favourites.

“After them come Napoli, they play by memory thanks to [Coach Maurizio] Sarri. If they can improve their squad this year then they’re Scudetto contenders.

“After Napoli? One of the Milanese clubs. They want to return to the Champions League and they can’t both fail. It will be a great contest.

“The new Chinese owners [at Milan] spare no expense. People didn’t know who they were, but you can see their availability.

“They’re buying a lot, my friend [Vincenzo] Montella can have fun.

“As for Inter, they’ve rebuilt the [Luciano] Spalletti-[Walter] Sabatini duo, while keeping a great sporting director like [Piero] Ausilio.

“Important signings will arrive soon on top of an already strong base. With three or four signings they’ll fight for the Scudetto.

“Roma? There’s an interesting duo here too, Monchi and [Eusebio] Di Francesco. There are hopes and unknowns though.

“For now they’re selling - at a fair price - important players. We’ll need to see who comes in.

“At that level, to make the final step, you have to add not gamble.”