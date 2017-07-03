Miha: ‘I hope Belotti stays’

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic hopes Andrea Belotti will stay with Torino, but “a flood of money” could arrive.

The striker has a €100m release clause, only valid for foreign clubs, and has been linked with Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Toro have been clear that they won’t sell for less than the clause, and their Coach believes Belotti should stay.

“Will he stay?” Mihajlovic considered, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I hope so and so does [President Urbano] Cairo who isn’t thinking of selling him. Then there’s the €100m release clause.

“If someone pays it then a flood of money will arrive, but then we’d have to change the way we play.

“It’s not just about replacing Belotti, it’s worse than that. It’s hard to find someone else who pulls their teammates forward and scores 26 goals.

“What I always say to him - and what I told [Christian] Vieri via Gazzetta - is don’t lose your head; sacrifice, keep improving, don’t lose than hunger that made you the player you’ve been recently.”

Mihajlovic was also asked about the upcoming season, his second with the Granata.

“I can’t wait, I’ve rested enough. I’m preparing the pre-season training camp with my staff. New training methods, personalised work, new stuff with football and outside of that.

“I’ve also met some foreign Coaches. I’m more fired-up than last year, because now phase two begins.

“I’m looking for confirmation and progress. Last season was used to form the group, transmit the mentality and culture of work, the footballing and moral principles which represent the Toro DNA.

“Now we have to work on the details, improving the positive things and correcting the negative ones.

“We’ve sew the dress, but to be elegant you need the accessories: the bag, the watch, the jewels, a nice scent…”

The Serbian also revealed that he’s had offers from other clubs, but is happy to stay at Toro.

“I’m under contract with Torino and I’m happy here, I have a strong relationship with President Cairo.

“I was pleased with the interest of a great Italian club, as well as an offer from an English club and a multi-million offer from China.

“Abroad will intrigue me, sooner or later…”