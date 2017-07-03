Pessina sends Conti to Milan?

By Football Italia staff

Milan will reportedly send Mattia Pessina to Atalanta in order to unlock the Andrea Conti transfer.

The Rossoneri have had a deal with the full-back for some time, but they were struggling to agree a deal with the Orobici.

This weekend though a breakthrough was reported, with Conti reportedly set to take his medical on Tuesday.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the final piece of the puzzle is Pessina, a highly-rated midfielder who will move to Bergamo as part of the deal.

Milan will meet with his agent Giuseppe Riso today to define the deal, but there should be no problem with the arrangement.