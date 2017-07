Ounas having Napoli medical

By Football Italia staff

Adam Ounas is taking his Napoli medical this morning, ahead of his transfer from Bordeaux.

The two clubs have agreed on a €10m transfer for the winger, plus another €2m in performance-related bonuses.

This morning the 20-year-old is at Villa Stuart in Rome to take his medicals, meaning the deal should be official later today.

Ounas made 26 appearances for Bordeaux this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.