NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Favre: ‘Seri will join Nice soon’
By Football Italia staff

Nice Coach Lucian Favre says Roma target Jean-Michel Seri will join up with the rest of the squad “soon”.

The midfielder hasn’t joined pre-season with this teammates, leading to speculation he could be about to leave the club.

The Giallorossi are known to be interested, but the Aiglons Coach says the Ivorian will start pre-season soon.

“He’ll join up with us soon,” Favre told reporters outside the training camp.

“For the moment he’s training at home and neither I or the club will punish him. It wouldn’t help anyone.”

