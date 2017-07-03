Chelsea hold Alex Sandro talks

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Britain claim Chelsea will hold new talks with Juventus over Alex Sandro today.

The Brazilian full-back has been heavily linked with the Blues, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, and would cost around €65m.

The Bianconeri don’t want to sell Alex Sandro, and are offering him a new contract to stay in Turin, and the Daily Telegraph says this could be a decisive day for his future.

According to the newspaper, further talks between the two clubs are scheduled for today.

Chelsea are believed to be offering a salary of around €6m per season, while Juve are proposing €4.5m.

They key factor will be the will of the player, and Juventus are still hopeful that he’ll decide to stay in Italy.