NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Chelsea hold Alex Sandro talks
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Britain claim Chelsea will hold new talks with Juventus over Alex Sandro today.

The Brazilian full-back has been heavily linked with the Blues, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, and would cost around €65m.

The Bianconeri don’t want to sell Alex Sandro, and are offering him a new contract to stay in Turin, and the Daily Telegraph says this could be a decisive day for his future.

According to the newspaper, further talks between the two clubs are scheduled for today.

Chelsea are believed to be offering a salary of around €6m per season, while Juve are proposing €4.5m.

They key factor will be the will of the player, and Juventus are still hopeful that he’ll decide to stay in Italy.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies