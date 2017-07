Calhanoglu completes Milan medical

By Football Italia staff

Hakan Calhanoglu has completed his Milan medical, so he should officially join later today.

The Turkish international was subjected to examinations this morning, as he’s set to join from Bayer Leverkusen.

Calhanoglu has now left the Madonnina clinic, and will head to Casa Milan to officially sign his contract.

The deal should be officially announced this afternoon, or at the latest tomorrow, and is expected to be worth €20m plus another €4m in bonuses.

image via acmilan.com