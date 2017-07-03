NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Juventus continue Danilo pursuit
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Juventus will talk with Real Madrid over Danilo later today, as they look to replace Dani Alves.

Alves terminated his contract by mutual consent last week, and is expected to join up with Manchester City.

That has left the Bianconeri with a vacancy at right-back, and they have been linked with Brazilian international Danilo.

Spanish outlet AS has suggested that a deal is all-but done, but Sky Italia believes things aren’t quite that far advanced.

Instead the outlet believes that Juve will have further negotiations with Los Merengues today, as they seek to find a deal.

The Old Lady is said to be offering around €20m, while Madrid want to recoup as much as possible of the €30.5m they paid in 2015.

