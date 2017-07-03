NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Karsdorp out for four weeks
By Football Italia staff

Roma have confirmed that Rick Karsdorp will be out for around four weeks after knee surgery.

The Dutch full-back joined the Giallorossi last month, but it was then revealed that he needed minor meniscus surgery.

The defender went under the knife today, and the Lupi have confirmed he’ll spend around four weeks on the sidelines.

“On Monday morning full-back Rick Karsdorp successfully underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee,” a statement on Roma’s official website begins.

“The surgery revealed a small lesion on the anterior meniscus. The surgery was completed without issue, and Karsdorp will soon begin his rehabilitation plan.

“The recvoery is expected to take around four weeks.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies