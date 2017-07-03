Karsdorp out for four weeks

By Football Italia staff

Roma have confirmed that Rick Karsdorp will be out for around four weeks after knee surgery.

The Dutch full-back joined the Giallorossi last month, but it was then revealed that he needed minor meniscus surgery.

The defender went under the knife today, and the Lupi have confirmed he’ll spend around four weeks on the sidelines.

“On Monday morning full-back Rick Karsdorp successfully underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee,” a statement on Roma’s official website begins.

“The surgery revealed a small lesion on the anterior meniscus. The surgery was completed without issue, and Karsdorp will soon begin his rehabilitation plan.

“The recvoery is expected to take around four weeks.”