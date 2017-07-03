EDF: ‘Totti will stay at Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco says Francesco Totti will “almost certainly” take a role as a Roma director.

The Giallorossi legend played his final game for the club at the end of the 2016-17 season, but it has been suggested he could continue his playing career elsewhere.

There is an offer to become a director on the table though, and the Lupi Coach expects his former teammate to accept it.

“We’ll almost certainly have Totti as a director,” Di Francesco told Il Centro.

“I’ve been talking to him recently, and beyond what role he chooses I’d be happy to have him close to us, he’d be an added value.

“Obviously I’ll do the coaching, but someone who knows the environment would be a good go-between for those players I don’t know much about.”

Di Francesco was also asked how he intends to turn Roma into a trophy-winning side again.

“The only response that is possible is work. I can transmit my way of seeing football, and we have to create a group: the club, the fans and the team.

“We need to pull together to give that picture of positivity, although it obviously all depends on results.

“We’re tied to that, but strength is about not falling down during times of difficulty. I was lucky enough to win the Scudetto with Roma.

“That was a great group, and to win something important we’ll have to recreate those conditions to have a strong team.”