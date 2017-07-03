Gremio: ‘Luan could be sold’

By Football Italia staff

Gremio’s vice-President admits rumoured Inter target Luan could be sold but “the ideal” would be to keep him until December.

The forward has four goals and six assists in the Brazilian Serie A so far this season, as well as five goals in five Copa Libertadores games.

His form has reportedly attracted the interest of the Nerazzurri, and it appears he could be available for transfer.

“There are many teams interested in Luan, from all over Europe,” Odorico Roman confirmed to FCInterNews.

“There’s nothing concrete though, so I can’t name the clubs and it wouldn’t be fair to publicly reveal their intentions.

“The countries? England, Spain, France, Italy, Russia and Germany.

“Luan is a very strong player and a rare talent. He was a protagonist for the Brazil team who were Olympic champions.

“He’s not appreciated in Europe like Gabigol or Gabriel Jesus, but in my opinion he’s better than both.

“He’s 24, so that augments the risk of not adapting the old continent where I don’t think they play the same kind of football, but I repeat, he has great qualities. “I don’t think his value can be far away from Gabigol or Gabriel Jesus. He played more than them in the Olympics, and he’s currently the best striker in Brazil.

“For us the ideal would be sell him now but keep him until the end of the season in December.”