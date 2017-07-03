NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Paletta agent: ‘No Torino deal’
By Football Italia staff

Gabriel Paletta’s agent denies the Milan defender is set for Torino - “I don’t know who is running these rumours, there’s no done deal”.

The centre-back has been in talks with the Granata, but his representative says suggestions of a done deal are premature.

“I’ve just arrived in Italy and I don’t know who is running these rumours,” Martin Guastadisegno told calciomercato.it.

“There’s no done deal, no three-year contract with Torino. I heard from [sporting director Gianluca] Petrachi 15 days ago and we left things to meet on my return, but no decision was made.

“Paletta is not happy with this situation and I want to point out that I’m the only person who can speak on Paletta’s behalf, the only authorised agent."

