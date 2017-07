Bologna loan two to SPAL

By Football Italia staff

Bologna have sent Luca Rizzo and Marios Oikonomou on loan to SPAL for the upcoming season.

SPAL have just won promotion to the top flight, and are looking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Today Bologna have confirmed that midfielder Rizzo has joined on loan until June 30, 2018 with an option to buy.

Also making the move is Oikonomou, though his deal includes an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.