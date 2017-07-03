Inter have Di Maria deal?

By Football Italia staff

Inter reportedly have an agreement with Angel Di Maria, so they must now negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nerazzurri have been consistently linked with the winger, with reports yesterday that they could include Geoffrey Kondogbia as part of the deal.

Today Il Messaggero is reporting that Di Maria has provisionally agreed to make the move, but there is currently no deal with his club.

PSG are looking for a replacement before they allow the Argentine to leave, with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez their preferred target.