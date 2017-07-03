Official: Banega returns to Sevilla

By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially confirmed that Ever Banega has returned to Sevilla after just one season in Serie A.

The midfielder joined on a free transfer last summer and scored six times in the 2016-17 season, as well as providing six assists.

However, the Argentina international failed to settle in Italy and today it has been confirmed that he’ll return to Spain.

“After the two clubs reached an agreement on Tuesday 27 June, Ever Banega’s switch to Sevilla is now officially complete,” a statement from the Nerazzurri said.

It’s thought the deal is worth around €9m.