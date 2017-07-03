ADL: ‘Reina can stay for life’

By Football Italia staff

President Aurelio De Laurentiis says Pepe Reina “should stay at Napoli for life”, despite reports of a rift.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the coming season, and there have been reports that his relationship with the club has become strained.

However, despite links with Newcastle United, the Partenopei patron is happy for Reina to stay.

“An altenative to Reina? I’ve been working for two months and I still can’t find one,” De Laurentiis admitted at a forum organised by Il Mattino.

“Between you and me, there’s a difference between me and [sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli and [Coach Maurizio] Sarri.

“I’m someone who likes a calculated risk. I wouldn’t have anything to say if a youngster arrives, we’ll be in the same position next year.

“Pepe’s contract is expiring, next year there will be a problem. If he gets injured, what are we going to do?

“If it were up to me I’d take one to gamble on and keep the very good and experienced - as well as charismatic - Reina.

“Pepe is the best and he has all my confidence, I gave it to him when I didn’t know him. He’s like me, he’s a workaholic and our wives get worried because we think about work first and not them.

“The problem is that I like a risk and I can say ‘I got it wrong’. You need to be aware that you can get it wrong.

“If Reina stayed with me for life I’d be very happy. In my opinion, Reina should stay at Napoli for life. If he coached the youth teams…

“He and Marek [Hamsik] can think about doing that. Pepe is a motivator and a driver, but that’s not what I’m offering him now.”

De Laurentiis was also asked about Adam Ounas, who had his medical this morning.

“I’ll see him at 18.40, I spoke to professor [Pierpaolo] Mariani after the medicals and he told me he was fine.

“He has a small scar but he’s physically fine. We’ll go the hotel to sign the contracts and then Ounas will leave for Trentino [the location of the pre-season training camp].”