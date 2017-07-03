Official: Roma sign Gonalons

By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially confirmed the signing of French midfielder Maxime Gonalons for €5m.

The 28-year-old had spent his entire career with Lyon, but his contract was due to expire next summer and he opted to make the switch to Serie A.

“AS Roma are pleased to confirm the signing of midfielder Maxime Gonalons from French side Olympique Lyonnais,” a statement on the Giallorossi’s website confirmed.

“Gonalons, 28, joins the Giallorossi for €5 million. He has signed a four-year contract until 2021.

“Gonalons made his international debut in November 2011, and has gone on to win seven caps for France.

“Predominantly a defensive midfielder, he has occasionally also played as a centre-back.”

Sporting director Monchi also spoke about the arrival of Gonalons.

“Maxime is a footballer of international stature. In addition to his technical ability, we are delighted to add his experience and personality to our group.

“I am extremely happy to be able to welcome him to Roma.”

image via asroma.com