De Laurentiis: ‘Napoli missing nothing’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis believes “there’s nothing missing in the team” ahead of the new season.

The Partenopei have finished second and third in the past two campaigns, and the patron believes they’re close to making the final step.

“In my opinion there’s nothing missing in the team,” De Laurentiis said at a forum organised by Il Mattino.

“The quality of Napoli’s players is of the highest standard, it’s difficult to buy someone else.

“If we want to aim for the League, we have to be ready from the start. [Arkadiusz] Milik is out of his crisis, [Jose] Callejon is stronger than ever, [Lorenzo] Insigne has renewed, [Dries] Martens has renewed…

“The conditions are there to do well, I’m more than happy. Then if there’s another chance to get someone who can do well in a position I’m ready to intervene.”

De Laurentiis was also effusive in his praise of Coach Maurizio Sarri.

“The biggest investment is on Maurizio Sarri, he has proven himself to be world class in his system of play.

“That said, you can’t teach it in a few minutes or a few training sessions, every player has different characteristics and they have to adapt to Sarri’s new teachings.

“New signings tend to arrive later, but the great plus of Sarri is that he wants a player to mature into his style of play.

“It’s clear that we’re not playing for the Scudetto alone, but we’ve reached the Champions League for two years while losing [Gonzalo] Higuain, and it took some time to figure out how to replace him.

“We dropped a few points which could have meant first or second place, but we found the right formula and Napoli had a great second half of the season.

“We hope we won’t change in the future, everyone wants our team and I’ve had the strength to hold onto them by making sacrifices.

“We don’t have the turnover of Juve, Milan or Inter, we have to suffer to put ourselves on the same level.

“We’ve come from [Walter] Mazzarri where we had salaries of about €40m, now with Sarri we’ve broken the €100m barrier by doubling the previous costs.

“We have to work for the Champions League, otherwise it’ll be a disaster.”