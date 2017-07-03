Huddersfield or West Brom for Ranocchia

By Football Italia staff

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia is heading back to the Premier League with offers from West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town.

The centre-back spent the last six months on loan at Hull City, but could not prevent their relegation.

With no room for him at San Siro, the 29-year-old is looking towards a more permanent move to England.

According to the latest reports, both West Brom and Huddersfield have offered €5m (circa £4.4m) to sign the Italy international.

Ranocchia is eager to get more regular playing time in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup.

He has 21 senior caps for the Azzurri, the most recent in March 2016 under Antonio Conte.