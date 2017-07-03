Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia is heading back to the Premier League with offers from West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town.
The centre-back spent the last six months on loan at Hull City, but could not prevent their relegation.
With no room for him at San Siro, the 29-year-old is looking towards a more permanent move to England.
According to the latest reports, both West Brom and Huddersfield have offered €5m (circa £4.4m) to sign the Italy international.
Ranocchia is eager to get more regular playing time in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup.
He has 21 senior caps for the Azzurri, the most recent in March 2016 under Antonio Conte.