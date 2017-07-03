NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Venezia appoint ex-Viola chief
By Football Italia staff

Pippo Inzaghi’s Venezia, newly promoted to Serie B, have appointed ex-Fiorentina chief Andrea Rogg as their CEO.

The Lagunari won promotion from Lega Pro in Inzaghi’s first season on the bench.

This evening, the club announced that former Fiorentina director general Rogg was their new CEO.

“This is an important day for Venezia FC and another step towards the creation of a club that aims to be one of the best in Italian football, not just on the pitch, but also off it,” said President Joe Tacopina.

“We are all enthusiastic that Andrea, one of the most important managers in Italian football, has chosen to join us.”

Venezia already have director of sport Giorgio Perinetti in the club, formerly of Roma, Napoli and Palermo.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies