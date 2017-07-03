Venezia appoint ex-Viola chief

By Football Italia staff

Pippo Inzaghi’s Venezia, newly promoted to Serie B, have appointed ex-Fiorentina chief Andrea Rogg as their CEO.

The Lagunari won promotion from Lega Pro in Inzaghi’s first season on the bench.

This evening, the club announced that former Fiorentina director general Rogg was their new CEO.

“This is an important day for Venezia FC and another step towards the creation of a club that aims to be one of the best in Italian football, not just on the pitch, but also off it,” said President Joe Tacopina.

“We are all enthusiastic that Andrea, one of the most important managers in Italian football, has chosen to join us.”

Venezia already have director of sport Giorgio Perinetti in the club, formerly of Roma, Napoli and Palermo.