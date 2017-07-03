NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
SPAL sign Juventus defender
By Football Italia staff

Serie A new boys SPAL continue to bolster their ranks by signing Juventus talent Federico Mattiello on loan.

The right-back turns 22 later this month and has arrived on a one-season loan deal.

He came up through the Bianconeri academy, then had a spell at Chievo before returning to base last term.

Mattiello’s career took a turn for the worse in March 2015 when he fractured his leg in an accidental collision with Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Just as he was set to make his recovery later that year, he broke his leg again in training.

Mattiello is the third SPAL signing of the day after Luca Rizzo and Marios Oikonomou arrived from Bologna.

