Perisic pushing for Man Utd

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic will reportedly tell Inter that he wants a transfer to Manchester United, but the club won’t lower its €50m asking price.

According to La Repubblica, Perisic is frustrated at the situation and is eager to move on.

Jose Mourinho has set his sights firmly on the Croatia international and has been pushing for this move since March.

Manchester United had hoped to pressure Inter into a quick and relatively cheap sale due to Financial Fair Play parameters.

However, the Nerazzurri managed to make several small-scale moves and raise the necessary funds to balance the books by June 30 and now are under no obligation to sell.

The offer made so far, in the region of €30m, is nowhere near enough to satisfy Inter and their Chinese owners Suning Group.

When Perisic returns from his vacation to start pre-season training next week, there could be a showdown between player and club.