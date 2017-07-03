SPAL add Felipe to squad

SPAL have put pen to paper with former Udinese defender Dias Felipe Dal Belo, their fourth signing of the day.

The newly-promoted minnows had already picked up Marios Oikonomou and Luca Rizzo from Bologna, with Federico Mattiello from Juventus.

Unlike those additions, Felipe arrives on a permanent transfer, securing a three-year contract.

The Brazilian centre-back has been in Italy since he joined the Udinese academy at the age of 15.

He also played for Fiorentina, Parma, Siena, Cesena and Inter.

