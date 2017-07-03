NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
SPAL add Felipe to squad
By Football Italia staff

SPAL have put pen to paper with former Udinese defender Dias Felipe Dal Belo, their fourth signing of the day.

The newly-promoted minnows had already picked up Marios Oikonomou and Luca Rizzo from Bologna, with Federico Mattiello from Juventus.

Unlike those additions, Felipe arrives on a permanent transfer, securing a three-year contract.

The Brazilian centre-back has been in Italy since he joined the Udinese academy at the age of 15.

He also played for Fiorentina, Parma, Siena, Cesena and Inter.

