Sampdoria are absolutely furious after Fiorentina trequartista Josip Ilicic abandoned the transfer at the last minute to join Atalanta.
The deal had been done for over a week and the club was just waiting for him to complete a medical, which was booked for Tuesday.
However, Sky Sport Italia claim this evening that the Slovenia international changed his mind.
He’s now set for a medical with Atalanta doctors tomorrow instead.
Coach Marco Giampaolo had been so eager to get Ilicic that he turned down Wesley Sneijder’s offer to sign for Sampdoria, even taking a massive pay cut to do so.
Ilicic is expected to sign a three-year contract with Atalanta, while Fiorentina pocket €5.5m plus bonuses.