Ilicic snubs Samp for Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria are absolutely furious after Fiorentina trequartista Josip Ilicic abandoned the transfer at the last minute to join Atalanta.

The deal had been done for over a week and the club was just waiting for him to complete a medical, which was booked for Tuesday.

However, Sky Sport Italia claim this evening that the Slovenia international changed his mind.

He’s now set for a medical with Atalanta doctors tomorrow instead.

Coach Marco Giampaolo had been so eager to get Ilicic that he turned down Wesley Sneijder’s offer to sign for Sampdoria, even taking a massive pay cut to do so.

Ilicic is expected to sign a three-year contract with Atalanta, while Fiorentina pocket €5.5m plus bonuses.