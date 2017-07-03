Official: Milan sign Calhanoglu

By Football Italia staff

Milan have officially signed Bayer Leverkusen star Hakan Calhanoglu on a contract to June 2021, reportedly for €20m plus incentives.

“It’s my first time in Italy, it’s very nice. The museum is very big with some big players and I’m very happy to be here now,” Calhanoglu told reporters outside Casa Milan.

“I know Ronaldinho, Maldini and Gattuso were the most important players for me at Milan. We saw the history of Milan and I hope we can do it again.

“I want to say thank you to the fans, I love you guys, so thank you very much. Of course it’s a big opportunity for me. It’s very important that the fans support me, I see that they love me, so I want to give my best for the club and for the people.”

The midfielder completed his transfer after today’s medical and visit to the club museum, joining for €20m plus €4m in bonuses.

“Hakan Calhanoglu has completed his medical and will take his services to AC Milan. Best of luck, Hakan!”

The Turkey international has not played since February, as he received a four-month ban for breach of contract due to an incident in 2011.

“The three years at Bayer were very emotional,” he told the Bundesliga side’s website.

“I would like to thank the club, the staff and above all the fans. The support was sensational, especially during my four-month suspension.

“Now I would like to start a new chapter in my career.”

Image via acmilan.com