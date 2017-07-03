Calhanoglu: 'I want to repay Milan'

By Football Italia staff

New signing Hakan Calhanoglu thanked Milan for “trusting in me. I hope and know we can” finish in the top three of Serie A this season.

The Turkey international completed his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported €20m plus €4m bonuses.

“I want to thank you for making this transfer happen and trusting in me. I want to give a lot back,” he told Milan TV.

“The last four months have been hard for me, but I am very happy to be here in Milan. I want to give my best performance for the fans, the club and the team.

“Thank you for everything, for giving me the chance to play at San Siro. I want to give my best.

“I am free and want to give everything I have. AC Milan is a very good club, the most important club for me because they have so much history and I hope we can do it again.

“When you see the museum and all these big players like Kaka, Gattuso, Maldini, Ronaldinho and David Beckham, that is a very big job for me and I am happy.

“The trick with free kicks is 50 per cent talent, 50 per cent hard work. I train really hard every day, as I want to score the goals in the game situation so I can help my team.

“I hope to start the season well, we have an important Europa League game and hope we are in the top three at the end of the Serie A season. I hope and know we can do it.”

CEO Marco Fassone presented the player to the media, assuring Calhanoglu is “indispensable for Vincenzo Montella’s football, so I’m certain he will have fun and make sure we have fun too.

“We are proud to present him.”

Calhanoglu’s medical was crucial, as he has not played since the start of February due to a ban for breach of contract stretching back to 2011.

“I am sure you’ll entertain all our fans, but we’ll give you a little more time, as you haven’t played for three months, so we’ll just say welcome to AC Milan,” added director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

