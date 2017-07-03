Gonalons: 'Serie A suits me'

By Football Italia staff

New Roma buy Maxime Gonalons believes Serie A “is suited to me, as it’s very difficult and also very technical. I am very proud to be here.”

The midfielder spent his entire career at Olympique Lyonnais, but made the €5m transfer today after undergoing a medical.

“First of all, I am very proud to be here at this club, which represents one of the best sides in Italy,” Gonalons told Roma TV.

“I am proud and grateful. I respect all those who preceded me and I want to win titles here, proving what I’m made of.

“The thing that convinced me the most to come here was all that goes around the club. I faced these players in the Europa League and had the opportunity to see for myself the quality of this squad.

“Then Roma wanted me and I did not have a moment’s hesitation. Above all after speaking to Monchi and the Coach, I immediately realised how determined they were. This is why it was all concluded so rapidly.

“I can play with both feet, as I am primarily right-footed, but am not at all bad with my left. I’m also a defensive midfielder who loves physical play and gives everything for his shirt. This is what pushes me, as well as the desire to win titles and fight for the Scudetto.

“Having faced a few Italian teams, I get the idea that Serie A is very difficult and also very technical. You can tell that by watching the games on TV too. So I wanted to launch myself into this League and discover it for myself. I feel that it’s suited to me.

“It’s true that I spent 17 years at Lyon, but fortunately today I have arrived at Roma, a team of a very high level. I want to invest everything and give my best for this shirt, day after day, so I can give an extra contribution to this side.”

Image via asroma.com