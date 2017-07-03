NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
San Lorenzo: 'We want Iturbe'
By Football Italia staff

The President of Argentine club San Lorenzo confirmed “we have asked for Juan Manuel Iturbe on loan from Roma.”

Iturbe was signed from Hellas Verona for €24.5m in the summer of 2014, but struggled to make an impact even in loan spells at Bournemouth and Torino.

“We have asked for Iturbe on loan from Roma,” San Lorenzo President Mattia Lammens told TyC Sport.

“He doesn’t have much room at Roma and we are optimistic. We’re prepared to pay part of his wages and we’re waiting for a response.”

Iturbe has also been linked with Genoa, though their President Enrico Preziosi warned it was so far only “an interest.”

The forward just turned 24 and was born in Argentina, but plays his international football for Paraguay.

