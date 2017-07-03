Rizzoli to be new designator

By Football Italia staff

Nicola Rizzoli will reportedly become the new Serie A refereeing designator, replacing Domenico Messina.

According to Sky Sport Italia, tomorrow the Italian Referees’ Association will announce that Messina is stepping down.

Rizzoli would be a surprise choice, especially as he is not obliged to retire from his active refereeing career for another year.

Emidio Morganti is expected to become the Serie B designator after Stefano Farina’s death a couple of months ago.

Serie A will introduce VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology from the 2017-18 season.