NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Rizzoli to be new designator
By Football Italia staff

Nicola Rizzoli will reportedly become the new Serie A refereeing designator, replacing Domenico Messina.

According to Sky Sport Italia, tomorrow the Italian Referees’ Association will announce that Messina is stepping down.

Rizzoli would be a surprise choice, especially as he is not obliged to retire from his active refereeing career for another year.

Emidio Morganti is expected to become the Serie B designator after Stefano Farina’s death a couple of months ago.

Serie A will introduce VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology from the 2017-18 season.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies