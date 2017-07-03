Danilo to decide this week

By Football Italia staff

As Chelsea raise their Alex Sandro offer to €68m, Real Madrid full-back Danilo’s agent flies in for talks with Juventus and the Premier League champions.

The Daily Telegraph claims that Antonio Conte’s side are prepared to pay a club record £60m fee (circa €68m) to sign the left-back.

These two teams are also butting heads on the transfer market over Real Madrid right-back Danilo, a good friend of Alex Sandro and his former Porto teammate.

According to Brazilian media UOL Esporte, Danilo’s agent will fly in to Europe this week to meet Real Madrid and should come to a decision by Friday.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Danilo, but it seems to be a duel between Conte and his old club to the tune of €29m.

With this situation in the balance, it’s possible Juve will try to stall Chelsea on Alex Sandro until Danilo’s fate is confirmed.