Simeone to Fiorentina for €20m?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have reportedly agreed a €20m plus €5m bonuses deal with Genoa for striker Giovanni ‘Cholito’ Simeone.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and news agency Ansa, the move is imminent for the son of Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone.

The two clubs are said to have worked out a fee of €20m with an additional €5m in various incentives.

A decisive encounter is expected tomorrow between director of sport Pantaleo Corvino and the player’s agent.

It’s a huge profit for Genoa, who only paid €5.1m to sign Simeone from River Plate a year ago.

He turns 22 later this week and scored 12 goals with one assist in his debut Serie A campaign.

Simeone had also been a target for Torino.