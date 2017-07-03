NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Pinilla back to Universidad?
By Football Italia staff

Mauricio Pinilla is expected to terminate his Genoa contract by mutual consent and return to Universidad de Chile.

The fiery 33-year-old striker’s current deal is due to expire in June 2018.

According to news agency Ansa, Pinilla will go back ‘home’ to his first club, Universidad de Chile.

He left them in 2003 for his first Italian experience at Inter, going on to play for Chievo, Celta Vigo, Sporting CP, Racing Santander, Hearts, Vasco da Gama, Apollon Limassol, Grosseto, Palermo, Cagliari, Genoa and Atalanta.

Pinilla has eight goals in 45 senior caps for Chile.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies