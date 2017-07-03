Pinilla back to Universidad?

By Football Italia staff

Mauricio Pinilla is expected to terminate his Genoa contract by mutual consent and return to Universidad de Chile.

The fiery 33-year-old striker’s current deal is due to expire in June 2018.

According to news agency Ansa, Pinilla will go back ‘home’ to his first club, Universidad de Chile.

He left them in 2003 for his first Italian experience at Inter, going on to play for Chievo, Celta Vigo, Sporting CP, Racing Santander, Hearts, Vasco da Gama, Apollon Limassol, Grosseto, Palermo, Cagliari, Genoa and Atalanta.

Pinilla has eight goals in 45 senior caps for Chile.