Atalanta to play Valencia

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta will face Valencia at the Mestalla for the Trofeo Naranja on August 11.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side reached the Europa League and fourth place in Serie A last season, their best ever finish.

They have now been invited to take part in this prestigious international test against Simone Zaza’s Valencia.

Atalanta are the fourth consecutive Italian club to participate after Milan, Roma and Fiorentina.