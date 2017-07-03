Fiorentina to sue Borja Valero

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina released a statement announcing they will take legal action after Borja Valero bitterly criticised the club.

An audio recording was doing the rounds on social media in Florence today, purported to be from the Spanish midfielder.

“I haven’t signed anything with anyone and if I haven’t done it, then it was more for the fans than the club,” he said while fighting back tears.

“I would like to come out in the open and talk, but I am under contract with Fiorentina and I can’t do it. I have always been honest, the day I can do so, I’ll hold a Press conference to explain to the people what really happened.

“I am still not 100 per cent sure I’m leaving Fiorentina, but I’ll certainly have to because I can’t take this anymore. They made my cry and lose sleep for weeks.”

This evening, the club released a statement effectively confirming it was Borja Valero on the recording.

“ACF Fiorentina inform that, in the light of the statements emerging from an audio message from its player Borja Valero and repeated in various media settings, the club has handed the matter over to its legal department for every opportune action.”

The player continues to insist he is being forced into a transfer to Inter, whereas Fiorentina’s position is that he will only be sold if he asks to leave.

Borja Valero recently got a tattoo on his arm marking the coordinates of the Ponte Vecchio in Florence.