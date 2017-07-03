Juventus offer €20m for Ceballos

By Football Italia staff

Radio Sevilla claim that Juventus offered €20m for Betis star Dani Ceballos, but he prefers Real Madrid.

The midfielder hit the headlines with his performances for Spain in the European Under-21 Championship.

Although he has a €15m release clause in his contract, Real Madrid are reported to have already bid well above that at €20m.

Juve have seemingly done the same, considering the extra €5m as commissions for his agent and entourage.

It’s suggested that Betis will leave the decision up to the player, in which case Real Madrid would likely be favoured.