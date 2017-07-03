Official: Napoli sign Ounas

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have officially signed winger Adam Ounas from Girondins de Bordeaux. “Welcome to Napoli, Adam!”

President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the news via Twitter, as did Bordeaux with a statement.

The 20-year-old Algeria international put pen to paper this evening after undergoing a medical and will immediately begin pre-season training with Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

It is reported the move cost €10m plus another €2m in bonuses if the team qualifies for the Champions League.

“I am very happy, forza Napoli!” he told fans outside the hotel.

Image via @ADeLaurentiis