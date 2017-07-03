Napoli have officially signed winger Adam Ounas from Girondins de Bordeaux. “Welcome to Napoli, Adam!”
President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the news via Twitter, as did Bordeaux with a statement.
The 20-year-old Algeria international put pen to paper this evening after undergoing a medical and will immediately begin pre-season training with Maurizio Sarri’s squad.
It is reported the move cost €10m plus another €2m in bonuses if the team qualifies for the Champions League.
“I am very happy, forza Napoli!” he told fans outside the hotel.
Image via @ADeLaurentiis