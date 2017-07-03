Report: Donnarumma-Milan deal agreed

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly agreed a new contract with Milan, including a €100m release clause, but that is cut to €50m if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the five-year deal has been done and the goalkeeper only needs to put pen to paper.

It is an improved offer compared to the one the 18-year-old and agent Mino Raiola turned down last month.

Rather than €5m per year, he’d earn €6m, with his brother Antonio Donnarumma joining the club as his understudy for €1m per year.

Antonio Donnarumma also came up through the Rossoneri youth academy, which is why Gianluigi is a Milan supporter, and currently plays for Asteras Tripolis in Greece.

This salary would make the 18-year-old the third highest-earner in Serie A.

More importantly, the contract includes two different release clauses.

The first is worth €100m, the second just €50m if Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League, which is a step towards what Raiola had been asking for.

The clause would be valid for Italian clubs as well as those abroad.

Sky also claim that Donnarumma rejected an offer from Paris Saint-Germain including a €13m per year salary.