Sneijder only wants Serie A

By Football Italia staff

Wesley Sneijder is determined to end his contract with Galatasaray and come back to Italy, as he reportedly resumes Sampdoria talks and offers himself to Milan.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Dutchman has decided his time in Turkey is over and will terminate the contract by mutual consent over the next 48 hours.

The former Inter Treble-winner wants a return to Serie A and Sportitalia suggest his entourage contacted Milan, but they were not interested in signing him.

Sneijder had been very open in his desire to play for Sampdoria and was prepared to take a pay cut, but was snubbed yesterday when Coach Marco Giampaolo noted he wouldn’t be able to play alongside Josip Ilicic.

That situation was completely transformed this evening with news that Fiorentina trequartista Ilicic was pulling out of the transfer and joining Atalanta instead.

Therefore, Sneijder and Sampdoria are already resuming negotiations.